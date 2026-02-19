Tanzania: Dr Mwinyi Okays a Proposal to Build a College of Diplomacy, Parliamentary Services

Zanzibar — PRESIDENT Hussein Ali Mwinyi said Zanzibar needs more universities to position itself globally as a key hub for high-quality education and professional training across various fields.

President Mwinyi made the statement today, February 18, 2026, when he met members of the Parliament of Tanzania Service Commission led by Speaker Mussa Azan Zungu at State House in Zanzibar.

During their discussions, Dr Mwinyi welcomed the Parliament's proposal to build a College of Diplomacy and Parliamentary Services in Zanzibar, describing the project as a major national opportunity.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The institution will attract students and professionals from different countries, boosting the economy and increasing national revenue through education and related services," he said.

ALSO READ: Tanzania completes a design before upgrading the Mombo-Lushoto road

He assured the delegation that the government of Zanzibar is ready to fully cooperate in implementing the project and urged the commission to fast-track its realization so Zanzibar can benefit from the opportunity sooner.

Speaker Zungu commended President Mwinyi for his strong leadership, noting significant development progress in Zanzibar, particularly in road infrastructure expansion and economic growth aligned with global trends.

Members of the Parliamentary Service Commission are in Zanzibar for a three-day leadership training programme for the Parliamentary Leadership Committee and the Commission, held in Tunguu, South Unguja Region.