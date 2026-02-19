Tanzania Completes a Design Before Upgrading the Mombo-Lushoto Road

18 February 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Lushoto — THE Tanzanian government has completed a feasibility study and detailed design for the upgrading of the 32-km Mombo-Lushoto road.

Deputy Minister for Works Godfrey Kasekenya announced this during Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba's ongoing tour in Lushoto District, Tanga Region.

He said the project is part of the government's broader strategy to stimulate tourism, tea farming, horticulture, fruit production, and timber trade in Lushoto.

Kasekenya added that the Ministry of Works, through the TANROADS, also plans to upgrade to tarmac the 74-km Soni-Bumbuli-Dindira-Old Korogwe road to better connect Lushoto and Korogwe districts through a mountainous route serving key commercial farming areas.

The first phase will cover the Soni-Bumbuli section (22 km) on the Lushoto side and the Kwameta-Kwashemshi stretch (9.3 km) on the Korogwe side.

Prime Minister Nchemba concluded his five-day tour of Tanga Region after inspecting development projects in Handeni, Kilindi, Pangani, Muheza, Mkinga, Tanga, Korogwe and Lushoto districts, urging citizens to protect infrastructure so it can deliver lasting economic and social benefits.

