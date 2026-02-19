Tanzania: PM Warns Against Misappropriation of Funds for Development Projects

Same — PRIME Minister Mwigulu Nchemba has said it is unacceptable for government officials to receive funds for development projects and then fail to use them on time, warning that such delays deny citizens essential services and planned development.

Addressing residents of the same district in Kilimanjaro region on Wednesday at the start of his working tour, the Prime Minister noted that President Samia Suluhu Hassan has made significant efforts to secure funding for development projects, stressing that officials must ensure the funds are used transparently and promptly so citizens benefit.

Additionally, he directed Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office for Regional Administration and Local Government (PMO-RALG), Reuben Kwagilwa, to conduct thorough follow-ups to determine whether some officials from the Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA) are using their own private companies to implement projects while failing to supervise them properly.

Meanwhile, the PM said President Samia has directed that legally owned land should not be arbitrarily seized, describing land as an important national inheritance.

While in Kilimanjaro, the Premier also inspected progress on the 36-kilometre Ndungu-Mkomazi tarmac road project aimed at improving transport infrastructure and stimulating economic activities in the area.

He further instructed village authorities to ensure proper land-use practices, warning that misuse of land creates conflict and undermines social harmony.