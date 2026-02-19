Tanzania: PM Warns Against Misappropriation of Funds for Development Projects

18 February 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Same — PRIME Minister Mwigulu Nchemba has said it is unacceptable for government officials to receive funds for development projects and then fail to use them on time, warning that such delays deny citizens essential services and planned development.

Addressing residents of the same district in Kilimanjaro region on Wednesday at the start of his working tour, the Prime Minister noted that President Samia Suluhu Hassan has made significant efforts to secure funding for development projects, stressing that officials must ensure the funds are used transparently and promptly so citizens benefit.

ALSO READ: Dr Mwinyi okays a proposal to build a College of Diplomacy, Parliamentary Services

Additionally, he directed Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office for Regional Administration and Local Government (PMO-RALG), Reuben Kwagilwa, to conduct thorough follow-ups to determine whether some officials from the Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA) are using their own private companies to implement projects while failing to supervise them properly.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Meanwhile, the PM said President Samia has directed that legally owned land should not be arbitrarily seized, describing land as an important national inheritance.

While in Kilimanjaro, the Premier also inspected progress on the 36-kilometre Ndungu-Mkomazi tarmac road project aimed at improving transport infrastructure and stimulating economic activities in the area.

He further instructed village authorities to ensure proper land-use practices, warning that misuse of land creates conflict and undermines social harmony.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.