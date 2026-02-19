Tanzania: Linguistic Connection Adds a Dimension to the Firm Tanzania-UAE Diplomacy

Dar es Salaam — A throwback to historic linguistic ties between Kiswahili and Arabic, a cultural connection that predates modern state diplomacy, is among the issues that governed the high-level talks between Tanzania and the delegation from the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE's diplomatic trainees from Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) are in Tanzania for high-level talks with the Director of the Middle East Department, Ambassador Abdallah Kilima at the Ministry's Sub-Offices in Dar es Salaam.

The meeting as part of their official study visit, focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in diplomatic training and advancing economic engagement between the two nations.

The session opened with reflections on the historic linguistic ties between Kiswahili and Arabic, a cultural connection that predates modern state diplomacy. Discussions then shifted to the structure of diplomatic training, with the UAE delegation outlining AGDA's model for preparing diplomats to navigate today's complex geopolitical environment.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

During the meeting, Ambassador Abdallah Kilima outlined the country's foreign policy orientation, emphasizing its non-aligned stance, commitment to multilateralism, and reputation as a regional mediator. Tanzania's stabilizing role within regional blocs was noted as a strategic asset in shifting the global order.

Furthermore, a key highlight was the proposal to establish a Diplomatic Fellowship Program in Tanzania, modelled after AGDA's framework in the UAE. The Emirati side offered to share curriculum details and design tailored training modules covering Gulf foreign policy, economic diplomacy and the growing intersection of technology and international relations.

The meeting concluded with a discussion on the impact of social media on public opinion and policymaking across Africa. While digital platforms can generate divided views, participants agreed they also encourage active civic discourse, underscoring how modern diplomacy now extends beyond formal negotiations into education, economics, and the digital sphere.