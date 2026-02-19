Tanzania: SGR Opens Pugu-Dodoma Cargo Service, Urges Traders to Embrace It

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) has officially launched the transport of cargo via the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and urged traders to embrace rail transport to reduce reliance on trucks from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma, emphasizing that the Standard Gauge Railway service is convenient, safe, and efficient.

The move aims at expanding trade, reducing congestion at ports, and facilitating the movement of goods to the country's central regions.

Speaking during the inaugural journey of the first cargo train from Pugu to Ihumwa in Dodoma Region, TRC Acting Director of Transport, Focus Sahani, said the train covers a distance of approximately 420 kilometres from Dar es Salaam.

Additionally, Mr Sahani said that the launch marks the beginning of crate transport after TRC started moving passengers and various goods, including rice since July, as well as cement loaded at Pugu.

"Today we are expanding trade by transporting crates. As you can see, our first crate train to Ihumwa, Dodoma, has started its journey, and we have received strong support from our first client," he said.

Elaborating, he noted that the train has 50 wagons carrying a total of 100 containers, with the first client, GSM, providing initial support for the service.

Moreover, he said that TRC has begun loading containers at Pugu while upgrading infrastructure, including Malindi Yard near Gerezani, to strengthen crate handling operations.

He further said that trips to Morogoro are shorter, while cargo bound for Dodoma is offloaded at the Ihumwa ICD, which has ample space and facilities to handle containers efficiently.