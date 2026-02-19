Tanzania Renews Efforts to Increase Honey Export From 24 to 50% By 2027

Dodoma — TANZANIA'S Forestry and Beekeeping Department has been directed to develop deliberate strategies to increase honey production and exports in order to boost economic benefits and contribute more to the national GDP.

Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism Hamad Hassan Chande made the call during a working session with beekeeping sector experts in Dodoma, noting that the sector is a key contributor to both individual livelihoods and national economic growth.

Additionally, he stressed the need to increase honey production from the current 24 percent to 50 percent by 2027.

Moreover, the deputy minister instructed the department to continue research on plant species such as Mtonga Bahari and cloves to determine their potential to produce distinctive honey varieties that could benefit beekeepers and the nation at large.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

ALSO READ: Z-SUMMIT 2026: Exim reinforces long-term commitment to tourism growth

Chande also called for closer collaboration with the Tanzania Medicines and Medical Devices Authority (TMDA), training institutions and beekeeping stakeholders to conduct deeper research into apitherapy (bee-based therapy services) to expand the range of bee-related services available to communities.

Acting Director of Forestry and Beekeeping Seleboni Mushi said the ministry, through the department, continues working with colleges, ministry institutions and stakeholders to educate communities on modern beekeeping practices through the implementation of the "Better Tanzania Beekeeping Sector Development Programme," workshops and exhibitions.

Tanzania contributes about 1.7 percent of global honey production, ranking second in Africa and 14th worldwide, with the sector estimated to provide roughly two million jobs across the beekeeping value chain.