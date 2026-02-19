Ethiopia, Ireland Sign MOU to Boost Bilateral Cooperation

18 February 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Ireland have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors, including business and investment.

The agreement was formalized at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Addis Ababa by Ethiopia's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hadera Abera, and Ireland's State Minister for International Development and Diaspora, Neale Richmond.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, minister Hadera highlighted the MoU as a reflection of the shared commitment between the two nations to maintain regular dialogue and deepen collaboration.

"The cooperation between our two countries extends beyond humanitarian efforts and into vital areas like business and investment," Hadera said, reaffirming Ethiopia's dedication to fostering a long-term and meaningful partnership.

Ireland's Sate Minister Richmond, on his part, expressed his enthusiasm for the occasion, noting the importance of the relationship from humanitarian, development, economic and political perspectives.

He said that Ethiopia is not only their largest diplomatic mission in Africa, but also among their five largest missions globally, stressing his country's commitment to working closely with Ethiopia as partners.

Richmond also expressed the positive prospects of the MoU as significant step forward in the evolving partnership between Ethiopia and Ireland, underlining their shared interests and commitment to mutual benefit.

