Tanzania, IEA in Joint Efforts to Expand Access to Clean Energy

Paris — THE Minister for Energy, Deogratius Ndejembi, has participated in a High-Level Ministerial Dialogue organized by the International Energy Agency (IEA) taking place in Paris, France.

The dialogue was held today, February 18, 2026, with a focus on discussing strategies to expand access to energy for all and accelerate the implementation of clean cooking energy solutions. The forum forms part of global efforts to address the challenges of climate change and ensure access to sustainable energy for economic and social development.

During the event, Mr. Ndejembi was accompanied by Tanzania's Ambassador to France, Ali Jabir Mwadini, as well as experts from the Ministry of Energy and officials from the Tanzanian Embassy in France.

Tanzania's participation in the dialogue demonstrates the Government's commitment to strengthening international cooperation in the energy sector while advancing the agenda of clean, safe, and accessible energy for all citizens.