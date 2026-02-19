Tanzania, IEA in Joint Efforts to Expand Access to Clean Energy

18 February 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Paris — THE Minister for Energy, Deogratius Ndejembi, has participated in a High-Level Ministerial Dialogue organized by the International Energy Agency (IEA) taking place in Paris, France.

The dialogue was held today, February 18, 2026, with a focus on discussing strategies to expand access to energy for all and accelerate the implementation of clean cooking energy solutions. The forum forms part of global efforts to address the challenges of climate change and ensure access to sustainable energy for economic and social development.

During the event, Mr. Ndejembi was accompanied by Tanzania's Ambassador to France, Ali Jabir Mwadini, as well as experts from the Ministry of Energy and officials from the Tanzanian Embassy in France.

Tanzania's participation in the dialogue demonstrates the Government's commitment to strengthening international cooperation in the energy sector while advancing the agenda of clean, safe, and accessible energy for all citizens.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.