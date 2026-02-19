Ethiopia: PM Abiy Says Nekemte Stepping Into the Future With Major Corridor Development

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Nekemte city in Oromia region of Ethiopia is entering a new chapter of urban transformation as corridor development projects reshape the city's infrastructure and appearance.

The Prime Minister made the remarks following his visit to development projects in Nekemte, part of his broader tour of Wollega zones.

"Nekemte is stepping into the future," PM Abiy stated in a social media post after inspecting the ongoing corridor development works.

According to the Prime Minister, the corridor development includes the construction of wide roads designed to accommodate pedestrians and cyclists, installation of underground electricity, telecommunications and water systems, as well as the implementation of smart traffic management infrastructure.

The integrated urban development initiative is expected to enhance mobility, improve service delivery, and elevate the city's overall aesthetic standard.

Thousands of Nekemte residents warmly welcomed the Prime Minister during his visit, demonstrating strong public support for the city's ongoing transformation efforts.

The corridor development forms part of Ethiopia's broader urban modernization agenda aimed at building inclusive, resilient, and smart cities across the country.