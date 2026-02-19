Ethiopia: Rwanda Eyes Stronger Trade, Infrastructure Partnership With Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — Rwanda has affirmed renewed commitment to deepen trade and infrastructure cooperation with Ethiopia, while honoring Addis Ababa's historic military support during one of the most difficult chapters in Rwanda's history.

Charles Karamba, Rwanda's Ambassador to Ethiopia, said his country is keen to broaden economic engagement and reinforce existing institutional ties that bind the two nations.

In an exclusive interview with the Ethiopian News Agency, the ambassador recalled Ethiopia's decisive contribution at a critical time for Rwanda.

"Ethiopia had a military contingent in Rwanda, and its performance exhibited a high level of professionalism and being close to people during a very difficult time," he said.

He noted that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was among those who served in the Ethiopian contingent alongside senior members of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces.

"That is a bond," Karamba said, describing the shared experience as the foundation of a durable partnership rooted in trust and solidarity.

He explained that the historical connection has since evolved into structured and sustained cooperation. A joint military commission, led by the foreign ministers of both countries, is guiding collaboration in defense and security affairs.

The latest Joint Ministerial Commission meeting, held in Addis Ababa in 2024, concluded with the signing of several memorandums of understanding covering defense, trade, culture and other areas of cooperation.

Diplomatic missions in Addis Ababa and Kigali continue to facilitate regular engagement. Technical expert meetings are also expected to convene soon in Kigali, signaling continued momentum in bilateral relations.

"We have institutionalized our relationship," the ambassador emphasized, noting that formal mechanisms now provide a stable platform for long term collaboration.

Economic ties are also expanding. Rwanda's exports to Ethiopia are approaching six million US dollars, while Ethiopian exports to Rwanda have surpassed seven million US dollars, reflecting what the ambassador described as a balanced and steadily growing trade relationship.

Around 40 Ethiopian companies are currently operating in Rwanda, primarily in real estate and manufacturing, with a combined capital investment exceeding 73 million US dollars.

"We are deepening our relations and look forward to increasing trade volumes and facilitating people to people movement," Karamba said.

The ambassador also praised the rapid transformation underway in Addis Ababa.

"We must congratulate the government and city administration for the fantastic work in improving infrastructure; everybody can witness it," he said, pointing to visible progress in roads, public transport systems and urban development.

His remarks underscore a partnership shaped by shared history and guided by mutual ambition.

As African countries intensify efforts toward regional integration, cooperation between Ethiopia and Rwanda is emerging as a practical example of continental solidarity focused on strengthening security, expanding trade and advancing sustainable development.

With firm institutional frameworks and growing economic engagement, relations between the two nations appear poised for further expansion, reflecting a shared vision for stability and prosperity across the region.