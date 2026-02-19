South Sudan Praises Ethiopia's Leadership in Regional Peace, Integration

Addis Ababa — South Sudan has lauded Ethiopia's steadfast efforts to promote lasting peace and regional integration.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, South Sudan's Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Martin Elia Lomuro, commended Ethiopia's firm commitment to peace in the world's youngest nation and its role in advancing regional cooperation.

Ethiopia has consistently supported lasting peace in South Sudan through diplomatic engagement and both countries focus on stability, economic integration, and stronger bilateral ties as a foundation for sustainable peace.

He emphasized Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's proactive role, stating, "We have received tremendous support from Prime Minister Abiy, who has been very active in guiding South Sudan towards permanent peace. We consider Ethiopia as our elder sister, offering guidance from its long experience."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Minister Lomuro also praised Ethiopia's contribution to regional integration through Pan-Africanism. "If Pan-Africanism is to be an ideology, it is a positive path for us to rely on ourselves rather than on others with negative intentions," he noted.

He added that reinforcing Pan-Africanism provides a strong foundation for addressing regional challenges and advancing unity.

On the sidelines of the 39th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa last weekend, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Mayardit held high-level talks on regional peace and security, reaffirming their commitment to consolidating stability in the Horn of Africa.

Ethiopia's foreign policy prioritizes deepening relations with neighboring countries to foster regional peace, integration, and mutual economic growth and key initiatives include the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), cross-border infrastructure projects, and energy-sharing programs.

The country is further promoting regional integration through infrastructure development, such as expanding cross-border road networks, exporting hydropower, and maximizing the potential of the Ethio-Djibouti Railway.