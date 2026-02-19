Namibia: Windhoek Vendors Count Losses After City Police Clear Traders From CBD

Fernanda Eduwardo (35) is one of the Windhoek street vendors who were told not to trade near the central business district (CBD).

She says it has been about three weeks without trading in the area, alongside more than 20 other vendors who were removed by the Windhoek City Police last week.

The areas, which were ones filled with vendors, are under police supervision and fenced off to prevent vendors from trading or entering.

Eduwardo describes her experience with the police as "traumatic".

She says her 11-month-old baby was on her back when she allegedly clashed with the police in the CBD on 27 January.

"It is not the first time; the same police officer tried to take my stock," she says.

Eduwardo says she lost her stock after it spilled onto the road while the police were loading the trolley containing her goods into a police van.

The mother of four says she only sold items worth N$60 on that day.

After Eduwardo was seen on social media pleading for new stock, a group of people, with the help of Nawa Zone, raised N$4 700 to help her recover her stock.

She commends those who contributed and urges the police to show humanity.

She adds that she is now the breadwinner after the father of her children died.

Another vendor, Maria Johannes (39), says she has been trading fresh produce in the area since 2007.

Johannes says she has not made any income in a week since the police removed the vendors.

"I have two children who are university students and need taxi money every day. The week has been a struggle. I do not know if I can afford my rent this month because of this," she adds.

City police spokesperson superintendent Marceline Murapo says in Eduwardo's case, the police were on a routine patrol in the CBD, as per procedure.

The police asked the trader to produce identification, however, she stated that she did not have any with her at the time.

"When asked to provide alternative proof of identification, the vendor failed to cooperate and became unruly," Murapo says.

"The police did not physically touch the vendor or remove her items. She was only verbally warned," Murapo says.

She adds that the police will not tolerate any form of lawlessness in terms of illegal trading and disruptive behaviour.

She warns that continued non-compliance will result in further legal consequences.

Windhoek resident and good samaritan Armindo Chipejo, who was among those who donated to Eduwardo to buy new stock, says he helped her because her situation was relatable.

"Growing up, I used to sell with my mother at the market, and having our goods confiscated would mean many days of pain and hunger," he says.