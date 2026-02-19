Namibia: Former Air Namibia Employees Remain Unpaid

18 February 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Former Air Namibia employees petitioned the Supreme Court yesterday, requesting an expedited hearing in a dispute over unpaid severance payments that have been pending for almost five years, following the airline's liquidation.

Spokesperson for the former employees Renier Bougard said he worked for the airline for 23 years. He said employees had previously attained a High Court ruling ordering the recalculation and payment of severance packages.

"We won a High Court case against the liquidators for payment of our severance packages," he said.

Bougard said while some payments had been made, many employees were still waiting for the balance.

According to Bougard, the latest development prompting the petition was the liquidators' appeal against the High Court ruling.

"What brought us here is that the liquidators have filed an appeal to that High Court order for payment, which is their right to do," he said.

He further claimed that one former employee had recently received full payment through a separate process.

Bougard said the employees were requesting that the Supreme Court either allocate an early set-down date or dismiss the appeal.

"... so we can have our day in the Supreme Court and finalise this matter."

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.