Uganda: Aviation Expert Says Uganda Airlines Leadership Shake-Up 'Positive and Timely'

Aviation and Outer Space expert Dr. Arnold Agaba has welcomed recent leadership changes at Uganda Airlines, calling them necessary to stabilize the national carrier and position it for long-term sustainability.

Speaking to Canary Mugume on Next Big Talk hosted by Next Radio on Tuesday, Dr Agaba described the replacement of the airline's Chief Executive Officer as "a positive and timely intervention," noting the capital-intensive and highly sensitive nature of the aviation industry.

"An airline is capital-intensive, and it is very sensitive to leadership problems. I think it was a welcome change. It's obviously unfortunate to see a person lose their job, but this is what the airline needed, and this is what the public was demanding," he said.

The comments follow a February 13, 2026 directive by President Yoweri Museveni appointing Ethiopian aviation veteran Girma Wake to take charge of Uganda Airlines in an interim capacity.

In a formal communication to Works and Transport Minister Katumba Wamala, the President cited "current leadership and management weaknesses in Uganda Airlines" and directed that Wake's appointment be formalized as Consultant/Advisor.

Wake will serve as Acting CEO until July 2026, when a substantive CEO is expected following a global search.

The directive also required the immediate stepping aside of former CEO Jenifer Bamuturaki, whose tenure faced scrutiny over governance concerns, including an unapproved staff establishment, salary disparities, and persistent financial losses.

Bamuturaki had previously appeared before Parliament's COSASE committee as part of oversight proceedings on public entities.

Dr. Agaba emphasized that the airline requires more than leadership changes; a strategic reset is critical.

"What needs to change is the airline's strategy. It's not just about money. When we evaluate whether something is a good or bad investment, we look at whether it has served the medium-term and whether it will serve the long-term purpose," he said.

While acknowledging the airline's financial losses, Agaba highlighted broader national benefits, including enhanced connectivity, improved trade facilitation, and increased prestige.

"There has been a monetary loss, but there has been a profit for the country from the airline," he said.

He also cautioned against political interference, stressing that bureaucracy and delayed decision-making could hinder operational efficiency in a sector that demands agility.

"When you let politics interfere with the business of running an airline, you risk mismanagement. Government delays and bureaucracy end up causing delays and failures for the airline. The aviation industry, worldwide, requires management to be able to make split-second decisions right on the ground," Agaba warned.

Girma Wake, born June 23, 1948, began his career at Ethiopian Airlines in 1965 and rose steadily to become CEO from 2004 to 2011.

Under his leadership, the airline expanded internationally, modernized its fleet, strengthened operations, and became Africa's most profitable carrier.

He later served as Chairman of RwandAir's Board (2012-2017) and returned to Ethiopian Airlines as Board Member in 2018, serving as Board Chairman until June 2023.

Industry observers see Wake's appointment as a strategic move to stabilize Uganda Airlines, restore operational efficiency, and protect the carrier from management weaknesses while a substantive CEO is recruited.

Sources indicate the interim leadership signals renewed commitment to stronger governance and improved commercial performance at the national carrier.