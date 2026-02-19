Uganda: Lawyer Mabirizi to Remain in Luzira As Bail Hearing Postponed

The Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrates has adjourned lawyer and activist Hassan Male Mabirizi's bail application, further remanding him to Luzira Prison until February 27, 2026.

Mabirizi appeared before Chief Magistrate Ritah Neumbe Kidasa, with his lawyers, Anthony Asiimwe and Yasin Ssentumbwe Mugagomba, requesting bail.

The defence argued that Mabirizi has a fixed residence in Kiwomu Zone, Mulago, and presented four sureties: advocate Kibazo Nasser, his elder sister Rukiat Ssebadduka, his brother Ismael Nsereko, and longtime friend Coas Mbaziira, a poultry farmer.

They also noted that Mabirizi is not a passport holder and highlighted his disrupted income following a previous 18-month imprisonment for contempt-related offences.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The lawyers added that Mabirizi, a public interest litigator, is expected to appear before the East African Court of Justice this week, making his release necessary. They requested lenient, non-cash bail terms.

The prosecution, led by Chief State Attorney Richard Birivumbuka and Joan Keko, opposed immediate bail, saying they were served with the application on February 13 and needed time to verify the credibility of the sureties.

Magistrate Kidasa ruled that while Mabirizi has a constitutional right to apply for bail, the prosecution must have sufficient time to assess the proposed sureties, and consequently adjourned the matter.

Mabirizi faces charges of malicious information and hate speech over alleged TikTok posts targeting Chief Justice Flavian Zeija and Court of Appeal Justice Musa Ssekaana.

He is accused of calling the Chief Justice a "crook" and "conman" and making similar remarks against Justice Ssekaana.

Mabirizi has denied all the charges.