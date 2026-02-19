Uganda: Your Habits, Not Hackers, Are Uganda's Biggest Data Threat - IT Experts

As Uganda's digital landscape expands rapidly, officials have sounded an urgent warning: the greatest threat to personal data comes not from hackers or malware, but from the users themselves.

At the Cybersecurity, Data Protection, and Privacy Conference held at Next Media Park in Naguru on Wednesday, experts highlighted how everyday habits can inadvertently expose sensitive information.

"In the chain of cybersecurity, the weakest link is the human being," said Noah Baalessanvu, Chairman of the National Information Security Advisory Group (NISAG).

The conference also served as the platform for the National Information Technology Authority Uganda (NITA-U) to launch its nationwide 'Beera Ku Guard' awareness campaign.

The Beera Ku Guard campaign is a nationwide public awareness initiative launched by NITA-U through its Personal Data Protection Office (PDPO).

The initiative aims to teach citizens how to protect themselves as the country increasingly relies on digital platforms for services, social interactions, and financial transactions.

Experts noted that many Ugandans unknowingly enable data theft by trading sensitive personal information for small, immediate rewards.

One common scenario is when individuals receive unsolicited messages promising easy payment in exchange for completing surveys, often sharing details like phone numbers, national IDs, or banking information.

Such seemingly harmless exchanges provide cybercriminals with the tools to commit identity theft, fraud, or other malicious activities.

"If personal information is not used well, your reputation can be destroyed," said Baker Birikujja, Director of Uganda's Personal Data Protection Office (PDPO).

He emphasized that while legal frameworks like the Data Protection and Privacy Act Cap 97 exist to protect individuals, laws are only as effective as the people who follow them.

A recurring theme of the conference was the need to address the human factor in cybersecurity.

Mr Baalessanvu urged a shift in how digital hygiene is taught, advocating for a demystification of technical jargon so even non-tech-savvy citizens understand the implications of their "data footprint."

"We need to make cybersecurity hygiene as easy as washing your hands," he said, stressing that simple behavioral changes can drastically reduce risk.

Practical advice shared included questioning why simple applications--such as a Bible app--require access to sensitive phone functions like contacts, being cautious with every download, enabling two-step authentication, and investing in premium antivirus software, which provides more reliable protection for mobile devices.

Organizations, too, were urged to clearly assign responsibility for data management to prevent oversights that arise from human error.

Reaching rural populations remains a significant challenge, as those in remote areas are more susceptible to scams promising quick cash.

While the Beera Ku Guard campaign is planned to move to towns such as Mbarara and Tororo, officials note that the real battle will be in educating people in less connected and less digitally literate communities.

The central message is clear: the government can create legal frameworks, enforce policies, and build technological defenses, but the ultimate responsibility for data security lies with individual users.

How Ugandans choose to interact online will determine whether they remain secure or inadvertently leave the door open to cybercriminals.

With Beera Ku Guard, NITA-U aims to ensure that as Uganda embraces digital technologies, citizens are not only informed but empowered to make decisions that protect their personal information.

The campaign signals a proactive approach to cybersecurity--one that places human behavior at the heart of digital safety.