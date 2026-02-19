Rwanda: Senate Approves Revised 2025/2026 National Budget

The Senate has approved the revised national budget for the 2025/2026 fiscal year, reducing total planned spending to Rwf6.9 trillion, down from Rwf7 trillion initially approved in June 2025.

The revision represents a reduction of Rwf80.4 billion, which the Government says is due to improved financial management and a shift towards more affordable financing for major national projects.

ALSO READ: Govt revises down 2025/2026 fiscal budget by Rwf80bn

The draft law was approved during a plenary sitting held on February 18, where 18 senators voted in favour.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The revised figures were presented to the Senate by Fulgence Nsengiyumva, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Economic Development and Finance, who explained the rationale behind the changes.

Referring to the revised budget presented by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning to Parliament on February 12, Nsengiyumva said the changes are mainly due to the Government securing more affordable financing for the New Kigali International Airport and rescheduling a RwandAir loan repayment to the next fiscal year.

ALSO READ: Minister Murangwa explains changes in funding model for new international airport

The ministry said negotiations with the World Bank have since improved the financing terms, with the lender agreeing to cover 95 per cent of the required funding through concessional loans with lower interest rates and flexible disbursement timelines.

According to Nsengiyumva, the funds allocated for constructing the new airport will be reduced by Rwf168.2 billion.

"The works at the new airport will continue as scheduled using the funds that have now been secured," he added.

The revision also includes a Rwf198 billion reduction in recurrent expenditure, bringing it down from Rwf4.3 trillion to Rwf4 trillion.

At the same time, capital and development expenditure increased by Rwf253.2 billion, reaching Rwf2 trillion, which reinforces government commitment to infrastructure development and other strategic priorities.

ALSO READ: Cabinet approves Rwf7 trillion national budget for 2025/26

External financing is projected to rise by Rwf250.5 billion, largely driven by grants and concessional loans to support development projects.

Meanwhile, projected tax and other domestic revenues were revised upward by Rwf41 billion, reflecting improved revenue performance and sustained economic activity.

Senator Cyprien Niyomugabo welcomed the draft law and noted that the increase in tax revenue shows that taxpayers understand the importance of contributing.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"As senators representing the people, we must use these figures when engaging with citizens," he said.

"We should show them the taxes they pay, explain how the money is used for their benefit, and encourage those who do not pay to start contributing. At the same time, we must demonstrate to citizens how the funds directly serve them."