South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa to Reply to the 2026 SONA Debate

18 February 2026
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will reply to the debate on his State of the Nation Address tomorrow, 19 February, at 14:00.

The reply follows a two-day debate on the address by Members of Parliament and will take place during the joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces to be held at the Dome (Nieuwmeester Parking).

DETAILS OF THE SITTING ARE AS FOLLOWS:

Date: Thursday, 19 February 2026

Time: 14:00

Venue: Dome, Nieuwmeester Parking (corner Commercial Street and Plein Street)

IMPORTANT TO NOTE: Members of the media who wish to cover the President's reply to the 2026 SONA debate must contact Mlindi Mpindi on 081 716 7329 or mmpindi@parliament.gov.za

Parliamentary sittings are open to the media and the public. Proceedings of parliamentary sittings can be viewed live on Parliament TV (DSTV Channel 408) or through a live stream on Parliament's website, Parliament's YouTube channel, and X (Twitter) page on the links below:

X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/ParliamentofRSA

Facebook: https://facebook.com/ParliamentofRSA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/ParliamentofRSA

