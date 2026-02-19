Uganda: Bobi Calls for Prayers for Political Prisoners As Lent and Ramadan Begin

Former National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has urged Ugandans to dedicate the Lenten season to prayer, reflection, and supporting political prisoners and vulnerable citizens.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, Kyagulanyi invoked the teachings of Pope John Paul II, reminding Christians that Lent is a time of "intense prayer, fasting, and concern for those in need."

"May we, in Uganda, dedicate this Lent period to praying for and supporting those who are suffering in the flesh, more so the political prisoners, those who have been forcefully disappeared, those who have been orphaned, as well as those who are in exile. May we extend prayers and kindness to them in this season. A blessed, reflective Lent to all Christians," he wrote.

Kyagulanyi shared the message alongside an image of NUP Vice-President for Northern Uganda, Lina Zedriga, who is currently detained at Luzira Women's Prison.

His appeal comes as the Christian season of Lent begins almost simultaneously with the Islamic holy month of Ramadan -- a rare convergence not seen in nearly three decades.

Ramadan, observed according to the Islamic lunar calendar, begins with the sighting of the crescent moon, with Muslims fasting daily from dawn to sunset and dedicating the period to prayer, reflection, charity, and spiritual renewal.

Similarly, Lent marks a 40-day period of fasting, prayer, repentance, and preparation for Easter among Christians.

The People's Front for Freedom is organising a prayer for Dr Kizza Besigye, who has spent more than a year in detention without trial, on February 23.

Kyagulanyi's message also comes in the aftermath of the January 15, 2026 general elections. He publicly rejected the results, alleging ballot stuffing and claiming that the Electoral Commission announced results without presenting the mandatory Declaration of Results (DR) forms.

He has not provided evidence to substantiate these claims.

On January 16, 2026, Kyagulanyi reportedly left his Magere residence and went into hiding, citing a military raid and concerns for his safety.

Since then, he has continued issuing updates via social media, insisting that state security agencies are targeting him -- claims repeatedly denied by the government.

He has also stated he will not challenge the election results in court due to a lack of confidence in the judiciary, instead urging supporters to engage in peaceful street protests to express dissatisfaction with the electoral process.