Rwanda: Kagame Meets Global Education Leaders Ahead of Learning Conference in Kigali

18 February 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Umutesi

President Paul Kagame on Wednesday, February 18, received a delegation of global education and development leaders at Village Urugwiro, ahead of the Global Learning Conference 2026, which opens tomorrow in Kigali.

The delegation included Prof Subra Suresh, Founder and President of the Global Learning Council, Michelle Gyles-McDonnough, Executive Director of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), Lee Howell, Executive Director of the Villars Institute and Gururaj Deshpande, Co-founder of the Deshpande Foundation.

Co-founded by the Global Learning Council, the Villars Institute, and UNITAR, the Global Learning Conference in Africa convenes educators, policymakers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and learners to explore solutions linking education, health, the environment, and sustainability.

The conference aims to foster collaboration across countries and sectors to reshape the future of learning and drive impact at scale, particularly in response to urgent global challenges.

Alongside the main sessions, the conference will also feature an artificial intelligence (AI) hackathon and a student robotics competition, highlighting the role of innovation and technology in education.

