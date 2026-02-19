Malawi: Minister of Finance Hails Ecobank for K175 Million Donation to National Lean Season Food Response

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Decentralisation, Joseph Mwanamvekha, has commended Ecobank Malawi for donating K175 million towards Malawi's National Lean Season Food Insecurity Response Plan, describing the gesture as a strong demonstration of national solidarity at a time of deepening hunger.

The donation comes as the government seeks to raise K209 billion to support millions of Malawians facing food shortages. So far, only about K160 billion has been mobilised, leaving a funding gap of roughly K60 billion.

It was against this background that President Arthur Peter Mutharika declared a State of Disaster and appealed to development partners, donors, and the private sector to step in and help.

Speaking during the cheque handover ceremony, Mwanamvekha praised Ecobank for responding swiftly to the national call.

"Today's function is more than a presentation of a cheque. We gather to affirm a shared resolve: that no Malawian should endure the lean season without assistance, dignity and hope," he said.

The minister formally thanked the bank for the contribution.

"Allow me to extend our sincere appreciation to the Board, Management and staff of Ecobank for the One Hundred and Seventy-Five Million Kwacha (MK175 million) timely humanitarian support towards the 2025/2026 Lean Season Food Insecurity Response Programme," Mwanamvekha said.

Mwanamvekha noted that Malawi continues to face recurring climate-induced shocks, which have severely undermined household food security.

"This year alone, over four million Malawians are food-insecure, prompting the declaration of a State of Disaster on 25th October 2025 by His Excellency, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika," he said.

He explained that the Response Plan covers all 28 districts and four major cities, and aims to provide life-saving food assistance and cash transfers to more than four million vulnerable households.

The minister stressed that while the government has taken decisive steps to fight hunger, the scale of the crisis requires collective action.

"No single institution can meet this humanitarian challenge alone," Mwanamvekha said.

"The support from Ecobank reinforces a simple truth: addressing hunger is not the responsibility of government alone, it is a shared national duty."

In his remarks, Ecobank Malawi Board Chairperson Simon Nsefula said the bank was compelled to act after noting the worsening hunger situation in the country.

"Malawi continues to face significant challenges arising from hunger and climate-related disasters," Nsefula said.

He added that following the declaration of a State of Disaster and the government's appeal, the bank felt it was important to contribute.

"Today, Ecobank Malawi is making a humanitarian contribution of MK175 million to support Malawi Government-led disaster and hunger relief efforts. This support is intended to assist vulnerable communities most affected by food insecurity," he said.

The donation is expected to boost government efforts to close the funding gap and reach more households struggling to survive the lean season, as Malawi battles one of its most severe food crises in recent years.