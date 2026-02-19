Kenya: Wetangula Urges Prayers for Peace Ahead of 2027 General Election

Nairobi — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has appealed to religious leaders across the country to intensify prayers for peace and unity as political activity gathers momentum ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking at Parliament Buildings after attending a Holy Mass marking Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent, the Speaker cautioned against inflammatory political rhetoric, warning that unchecked utterances by leaders risk heightening tensions and undermining national cohesion.

The Mass was presided over by Fr. Bernard Komlan of the Tangaza Diocese and concelebrated by Fr. Ken Kipchumba of the Eldoret Diocese.

Expressing concern over the tone of recent political discourse, Wetang'ula said the political class must exercise restraint and responsibility, especially as campaigns gradually begin to take shape.

"Kenyans are generally calm people, but Father, the political class is the problem. When they get the microphone, their utterances fuel a lot of tension. Pray for us," he said.

The Speaker, who later received ashes in observance of Ash Wednesday, warned against a resurgence of ethnic-driven politics, noting that unity remains the bedrock of national development.

"We need unity and peace. Pray for leaders spreading hate and division. We need a cohesive country if we are to move forward and develop," he added.

Ash Wednesday marks the start of Lent, a 40-day period in the Christian calendar dedicated to prayer, fasting and repentance in preparation for Easter. Wetang'ula urged Christians to use the season for spiritual renewal and reflection.

"May this holy season purify our intentions, renew our faith and lead us, through repentance, to the grace of Easter," he said.

The Speaker also conveyed goodwill to Muslims observing Ramadan, describing it as a sacred month of devotion, self-discipline and generosity.

"Ramadan Kareem to my Muslim brothers and sisters. Wishing you a month of intention, gratitude, reflection and peace, filled with purpose," he stated.

Wetang'ula called on both Christians and Muslims to use the concurrent seasons of Lent and Ramadan as moments of national introspection, urging prayers for an inclusive, united and prosperous Kenya anchored on peaceful coexistence and free from tribal divisions.

Ramadan is observed through fasting from dawn to dusk, spiritual reflection and acts of charity, while Lent similarly emphasises prayer, penance and renewal -- themes the Speaker said should inspire leaders to prioritise harmony as the country approaches another election cycle.