Ethiopia: Parliament Extends Dialogue Commission Term By Eight Months

opinion

The House of Peoples' Representatives has voted to extend the term of existence of the National Dialogue Commission (NDC), granting it an additional eight months to meet its objectives.

Lawmakers voted on the extension today after convening to discuss the Commission's performance and decide the next steps for the national dialogue initiative. The Commission was established in 2022 with a mandate to carry out the dialogue process within a three-year timeframe.

Last year, MPs voted to grant the Commission an additional six months, giving it until February 2025 to finalize its work. Today, they voted to grant another eight-month extension after commissioners told Parliament that tasks remain outstanding in Tigray, that compiling the input collected from across the country thus far and conducting the national dialogue will also require more time.

The Commission's new deadline falls in October 2026.

From The Reporter Magazine

