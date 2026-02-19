Somalia's Disaster Agency Warns of Worsening Drought

18 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) says more than two million people are facing the country's worst drought in decades.

SoDMA's chief Mohamud Moalim said many residents cannot afford basic food and water, leaving communities at serious risk of hunger and malnutrition.

"An urgent action is needed to lower food and water prices," Moalim said, warning the humanitarian situation could deteriorate rapidly without intervention.

The drought has devastated crops and livestock across Somalia, forcing local authorities and aid agencies to call for urgent assistance.

Moalim urged the Somali government and international partners to act quickly to provide relief and support communities struggling to survive the crisis.

Reported by Abdirisak Mohamud Turyare

