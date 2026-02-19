South Africa: Call to Shift VIP Security Budget to Anti-Gang Unit - South African News Briefs - February 19, 2026

Winde Calls for VIP Security Budget to Fund Anti-Gang Unit

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has urged the government to redirect the R4.2 billion spent on VIP protection to the police's Anti-Gang Unit, reports EWN. Winde said plans to deploy the army to the Western Cape to help combat gangsterism will fail if there are no improvements from the lessons learned from the 2019 deployment. He said that the police need to be properly capacitated. There were 345 deaths in the Western Cape alone in January. Winde said that police officers have declined from 20,000 to 12,000 since he assumed office in 2019.

Experts Deployed to Help Ekapa Mine Rescue Trapped Miners

In the Northern Cape, the Minerals Council has sent senior managers to support Ekapa Mine in Kimberley, reports SABC News. This follows a mud rush incident that has left five mineworkers trapped underground. The council said in a statement that the deployed officials will provide support to Ekapa management and the affected families. There is currently no communication with the trapped miners. There are still difficult conditions to overcome before the 800 metres deep shaft can be reached. Mine management said that rescue efforts are hampered by underground water, making it difficult to reach miners.

Stats SA Reports Surge in School Uniform Prices in January

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) has said that parents had to dig a little deeper into their pockets in January to cover the higher cost of school uniforms amid an increase in prices, reports EWN. The Pretoria-based statistics body reported on the latest inflation figures, including a run-down on prices for the beginning of the new school year. Patrick Kelly, Stats SA's director for price statistics, said these items recorded higher inflation rates than the average clothing and footwear price of 1.2%.

