Kenya: Govt Sets Cap On Overseas Medical Treatment Under Social Health Authority

Nairobi — Kenyans planning to travel abroad for specialized medical treatment can now access coverage under the Social Health Authority (SHA), but only after meeting strict requirements, Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga, has said.

Oluga explained that the new regulations aim to curb patients seeking treatment overseas without first exhausting available local medical options.

To qualify, patients must obtain authorization from at least two local doctors, detailing their condition and confirming that treatment can only be performed abroad.

Under the new framework, SHA has capped the maximum capitation for overseas treatment at KSh 500,000. Patients must also seek care at accredited international medical facilities contracted by SHA.

Covered services include complex pediatric cardiac surgeries, intrauterine transfusions, and delicate operations such as full femur and tibia replacements.

Oluga emphasized timely disbursement of SHA funds, noting that most counties, including Nyeri, comply with the 90-day contractual timeline for payments to hospitals. Plans are also underway to clear debts owed by the defunct NHIF, starting with claims below Sh10 million.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga urged residents to register under SHA to avoid high medical bills, noting that almost 170,000 people in the county are yet to enroll.