Kenya: Jambojet Cancelled Over 40 Flights During Recently Ended Aviation Strike

The Independent
Nairobi-based budget airline Jambojet.
19 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Low-cost carrier Jambojet faced significant operational disruptions during the recently ended aviation workers strike, which was called off following an agreement between the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) and the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU).

Jambojet Chief Executive Officer Karanja Ndegwa said the airline managed to operate only 25 percent of its scheduled flights at the height of the disruption, resulting in the cancellation of more than 40 flights and affecting over 5,000 passengers.

He noted that some customers experienced extended waiting times at airports, while others were forced to adjust or defer their travel arrangements.

"In addition to the inconvenience caused to our customers, the disruptions led to substantial revenue losses and increased operational costs. Our ground and Contact Centre teams worked around the clock under considerable pressure to manage rebookings, provide updates, and mitigate the ripple effects across our network," Ndegwa said.

The strike, which affected Air Traffic Control (ATC) operations, disrupted activities at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

KAWU suspended the industrial action after signing a return-to-work formula with the government. KAA said the breakthrough followed a mediation meeting led by Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir, with participation from the Ministry of Labour, KAA, KAWU and the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA).

"Over the last 24 hours, our primary focus has been on fully restoring operations, supporting affected customers, and rebuilding confidence. I am pleased to report that normal operations have now resumed," Ndegwa added.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.