South Africa: SA's Citrus Future Depends On the Logistics Built Today

With citrus exports booming, South Africa faces a critical moment -- enhancing logistics infrastructure is key to sustaining growth and securing the industry's future.

In his 2026 State of the Nation Address (Sona), President Cyril Ramaphosa offered a rare moment of national consensus when he acknowledged one of South Africa's triumphs: citrus. As lawmakers applauded the fact that the country is the world's second-largest citrus exporter, the recognition felt deeply welcome.

However, the industry is equally, if not more, compelled by another aspect of the President's address: not the celebration of past success, but the President's renewed commitment to a future of logistics reform and a larger, more dynamic role for the private sector in this area.

South Africa's citrus industry is swelling with possibility. Production continues its upward climb. Yet growth alone will not guarantee prosperity. Without a logistics system capable of moving fruit swiftly, safely and reliably - from rural orchards to global markets - even record harvests risk becoming wasted potential.

And the truth is that, should citrus production continue on its upwards trajectory, the current logistics network - comprising road, rail and port facilities - will not be able to handle the increase.

That is why the President's pledge to "turn around the performance of our rail system and ports" signals a moment of opportunity. His stated commitment to advancing...