Malawi: Closure Delayed - DPP Government Yet to Outline Concrete Action On Chilima Crash Report

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government is still not clear on when -- and how -- it will brief Malawians on the next course of action regarding the plane crash report that claimed the life of former Vice-President Saulos Chilima and eight others.

Nearly two years after the June 10, 2024 tragedy, the nation is still waiting for closure.

The crash also killed former First Lady Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri, Lucas Kapheni, Chisomo Chimaneni, Dan Kanyemba, Abdul Lapukeni, and Malawi Defence Force officers -- Colonel Owen Sambalopa, Major Flora Selemani and Major Aidin -- who were operating the Malawi Air Force aircraft.

On Tuesday in Parliament, Minister of Information and government spokesperson Shadric Namalomba assured the House that government would outline its position before Parliament rises in April. But he stopped short of giving specifics.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"I am proud to say that the review has been done and what we are waiting for is direction," Namalomba said, adding that developments would soon be seen "within the same House."

Pressed for details, he declined.

"I would not want to pre-empt what action will be taken," he said, insisting there was a procedure to follow and that the matter should not be politicised.

That response, however, raises more questions than it answers.

Member of Parliament for Lilongwe Mude, Mphatso Boti, said he lost friends in the crash and demanded clarity. He reminded the House that the original report was disputed and that the DPP had promised a fresh review upon returning to power.

"If the problem was within civil aviation, then we must fix the laws to ensure people's safety," Boti argued.

The government's own timeline deepens the puzzle. In November last year, Justice Minister Charles Mhango said he had completed reviewing the crash reports. That followed a September 2025 statement by President Peter Mutharika, who announced that the incoming Justice Minister would examine the matter.

The review is done. The President spoke. The Minister confirmed completion months ago. Yet the country still waits.

Malawians are not asking for politics. They are asking for facts. They want to know what caused the crash, whether there was negligence, and what reforms will follow to prevent another tragedy.

With April fast approaching, the pressure is mounting on the DPP administration to move beyond promises and procedures. Until then, the silence risks being interpreted not as caution -- but as hesitation.