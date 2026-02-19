Ethiopia: PM Abiy Highlights Gibe Dedesa Union As Value-Driven Agricultural Growth

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has underscored what he described as a transformative shift in Ethiopia's agricultural sector, emphasizing that farmers are increasingly benefiting beyond primary production.

The Prime Minister stated that "our farmers are not only producing but also gaining value from their contributions," signaling a broader push toward value addition and agro-industrial development.

In a social media post regarding the sector's progress, PM Abiy pointed to the Gibe Dedesa Farmers' Cooperative Union as a benchmark of success.

"Established in 1996, the Gibe Dedesa Farmers' Cooperative Union unites 207 primary cooperative societies under its umbrella," PM Abiy noted, emphasizing the scale of the collective effort.

The Union, which currently serves 167,000 farmers, has successfully transitioned its core mission.

According to the Prime Minister, the organization "has expanded its role from providing agricultural inputs to enhancing the value of their produce."

A central achievement in this transition is the Union's investment in industrial processing.

"The union recently established a modern flour mill capable of producing 1,200 quintals of maize flour per day," he shared.

The Prime Minister further detailed that the facility, "built on 2.8 hectares, provides permanent and temporary work, creating significant opportunities for the local community."