Uganda: Museveni Urges Lango MPs On Unity, Effective Service Delivery

President Museveni has met outgoing and incoming Members of Parliament from the Lango Sub-region at State House Entebbe, congratulating them on the National Resistance Movement (NRM)'s strong performance in the recently concluded general elections.

The President expressed gratitude to the legislators and the people of Lango and Northern Uganda for what he described as a landslide victory for the NRM -- the party's strongest performance since 1996.

"I am happy to meet you and congratulate you for the good work in Lango and Northern Uganda in general," he said, noting that unity and grassroots mobilization were key to the success.

Reflecting on Uganda's political history, President Museveni cited past leaders such as Milton Obote, Edward Mutesa II, and John Kakonge, who rose to leadership at a young age but later lost influence. He said divisions rooted in tribalism and religion weakened national cohesion.

"The country was in their hands, but because they went into tribalism and religion, they lost it," he said.

He questioned why some leaders prioritize identity politics over addressing issues that affect all citizens equally, such as poverty and household incomes. He reiterated that when the NRM came to power, its core mission was to unite Ugandans and eliminate sectarianism.

Citing biblical principles, President Museveni emphasized reconciliation and inclusiveness, saying he believes in uniting all Ugandans, including those in opposition.

"Blessed are the peacemakers, for theirs is the Kingdom of Heaven," he said, urging party members to safeguard unity within the NRM and the wider community.

The President encouraged legislators to work closely with citizens and prioritize pro-people programs aimed at improving household incomes and livelihoods.

He stressed that government initiatives such as the Parish Development Model (PDM), Emyooga, and other wealth-creation interventions must effectively reach every household.

He also underscored the need to strengthen service delivery in critical sectors such as health and road infrastructure to support development.

Speaking on behalf of the legislators, Denis Hamson Obua, who also serves as the NRM Vice Chairperson for Northern Uganda, thanked the President for convening the meeting and for his leadership.

He said President Museveni had fulfilled his role as party leader and called upon leaders at all levels to emulate his example, particularly in promoting unity and discipline within the Movement.

Obua emphasized the need to strengthen the fight against corruption and ensure effective implementation of government programs.

The MPs acknowledged the NRM government's development footprint in the region, noting visible progress in infrastructure and social services.

They particularly commended the Parish Development Model, saying it has significantly improved the livelihoods of many households in Lango and beyond.