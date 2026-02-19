South Africa: Half the Foods Families Buy Every Month Are Still Taxed

The January index shows 22 of the 44 foods tracked in the household basket are subject to VAT each month.

The report shows that 22 of the 44 items tracked in the household food basket are taxed. Foods subject to VAT account for about 49% of the total cost of the basket .

This means that while some basic items are zero-rated, a large portion of everyday foods are not protected from tax.

The January data also shows that VAT on the total household food basket amounted to R346.89 for the month . This is money removed from household budgets before families can spend it on additional food.

Low-income households do not choose items based on tax categories. They buy what is affordable and necessary. When nearly half of those items carry VAT, the overall food bill increases.