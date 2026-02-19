South Africa: It's Crucial to Rethink Urban Decline and Reimagine Cities in SA's Current Transformation Phase

18 February 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Sabelo Ndlovu

South Africa's urban future needn't be synonymous with erosion. It demands reimagining cities that work for everyone, investment strategies balancing development across all communities, and citizens willing to participate actively in shaping their environments.

The cratered roads of Grahamstown that look like they've been shelled; the boomed security complexes of Jozi's northern suburbs; the ClearVu walls sprouting up all over the Western Cape, threatening to transform patches of the province into a mosaic of mini Gazas; the squalid parks, bridges, train tracks of Durban's southwestern fringes that make you feel as if you're passing through a zombie apocalypse when crossing the buffer. That reads like an extract from a dystopian novel, but it is reality. These are some of the sociopolitical woes we face in our fragmented urban landscape.

Relatedly but possibly more frustrating are the public service delivery crises. The load shedding beast has thankfully been tamed (though rolling power outages still plague forgotten rural areas that often go for days without electricity), but in its place has re-emerged one more ferocious (than any other and relative to its 2010s incarnation): the water shortage - let's call it Decade Zero. Menace out, menace in - there's never a power vacuum for long in the savannah. The now-regular deployment of watercan convoys reminiscent of those triggering apartheid police vans lets one know we're at war.

The problems are many; formal and social media keep...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.