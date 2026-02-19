South Africa: Its Turnaround or Terminal Decline for Local Government in SA

The 2026 local elections will be more than a political contest - they will determine whether municipalities begin a credible turnaround or continue their slide into dysfunction.

South Africans do not experience government and service delivery through policy documents, commissions of investigations, or national speeches. They experience it when they open a tap, switch on a light, drive on a road, or wait for refuse to be collected.

That lived experience is shaped almost entirely by local government actions, "the level of government closest to the people" (the Constitution, 1996). The year 2026 is the year of local government elections, and it must become the year we confront the crisis in municipalities and begin a credible turnaround.

Over the past few years, the national government has acknowledged that the local sphere is under severe strain. Successive State of the Nation Addresses have promised reform: reviewing the White Paper on Local Government, professionalising senior appointments, ring-fencing water and electricity services, and fixing municipal funding systems.

These are important intervention plans, but while reform is discussed at the national level, the reality in many towns and cities tells a harsher story - one of deteriorating infrastructure, financial distress and deep governance weaknesses.

A system under pressure

The overall state of local government in SA is one of uneven performance, with a few well-performing municipalities, but the majority are sub-standard....