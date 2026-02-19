South Africa: Joyous Celebration Directors Clash Over Money and Tax Bill

Pastor Jabu Hlongwane and Pastor Mthunzi Namba told a meeting in December 2021 that they wanted to exit Joyous Celebration and later confirmed it in writing.

Pastor Jabu Hlongwane claims the group received a R1-million tax demand from the South African Revenue Service in 2024 due to non disclosure of financial information.

Trouble started behind closed doors at one of South Africa's biggest gospel groups in 2021.

Joyous Celebration co-founder Dr Lindelani Mkhize has spoken out after facing claims of financial irregularities from his business partners Pastor Jabu Hlongwane and Pastor Mthunzi Namba.

According to a statement released by Mkhize, the three directors met in December 2021. At that meeting, Hlongwane and Namba said they planned to leave the group.

The statement says they later confirmed their intention to exit in a formal letter sent in March 2022.

Mkhize said he supported a structured separation process. This would include an independent valuation of the business and full financial disclosure. It would also depend on dispute resolution and the finalisation of a possible sale agreement.

For about 24 months, Mkhize said he continued leading production. He said he kept proper records and arranged bookings through a nonprofit foundation linked to him. He said this was done to stabilise operations and protect the group's productions.

The dispute became public after a weekend newspaper published claims by Hlongwane. He accused Mkhize of several financial irregularities linked to the group.

Joyous Celebration has contracts with major music labels, including Universal Music Africa and Motown Gospel.

Hlongwane said the group was hit with a R1-million tax demand from the South African Revenue Service in 2024. He claimed this happened because of non disclosure of financial information.

Other claims against Mkhize include accusations that he secretly secured sponsorships from a leading telecommunications company and a banking institution.

The allegations are part of an alternative dispute resolution application. Hlongwane and the other director lodged it with the Companies Tribunal last month.

The fight now threatens to shake the future of one of the country's most loved gospel groups.