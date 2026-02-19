Kenya: President Ruto Assents to Births and Registration (Amendment) Bill 2024, Pyrethrum Repeal Bill 2024

19 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — President William Ruto has assented to the Births and Registration (Amendment) Bill 2024 that aims to modernize birth registration processes, enhancing efficiency, accessibility, and accuracy in vital statistics management.

The head of state at State House Nairobi, also okayed the Pyrethrum Repeal Bill 2024 that repeals outdated provisions affecting the pyrethrum sector.

This paves the way for reforms in the horticultural and agro-industrial value chain.

He also signed the Social Work Professionals Bill 2023 establishes regulatory standards for social work professionals into law.

With the President's assent, these Bills now form part of Kenya's laws and statutes, reinforcing the legal framework for governance, social services, and sectoral reforms.

State House officials noted that the enactment of these laws aligns with the government's broader agenda to modernize public administration, streamline sectoral regulations, and foster socio-economic growth.

The move has been welcomed by lawmakers, industry stakeholders, and civil society groups, who say the laws will enhance service delivery and strengthen oversight in their respective sectors.

