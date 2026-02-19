Kenya: Concern As Early School Pickups Spark Debate Over Children's Welfare in Kenya

Nairobi — A growing trend of schools picking up learners in the early hours of the morning has sparked concern among parents and the public, after a Kenyan man confronted a school driver for collecting children at 4 a.m.

The incident, which has drawn attention online and within communities, highlights mounting worries over the impact of extremely early school transport schedules on children's health, safety, and academic performance.

According to the man, the practice of collecting school-going children before dawn is becoming increasingly common, with some learners forced to wake up as early as 3 a.m. to prepare for school.

He questioned whether schools and transport providers were taking into account the physical and mental strain such routines place on young learners.

Education stakeholders and child welfare advocates warn that insufficient sleep can negatively affect children's concentration, memory, mood, and overall development. Experts note that school-age children require adequate rest to support learning and healthy growth.

Safety concerns have also been raised, as pre-dawn travel exposes learners to risks associated with poor visibility, fatigue, and long hours spent on the road.

Parents say the early pickups are largely driven by long travel distances and heavy traffic in urban areas, forcing schools to adjust transport schedules to ensure learners arrive on time for morning classes.

While some parents acknowledge the logistical challenges schools face, many are calling for a review of transport arrangements to prioritize the wellbeing of children.

The incident has renewed calls for clearer guidelines on school transport operations, including reasonable pickup times and standards that protect learners' health and safety.

As the debate continues, education stakeholders are urging schools, transport providers, and regulators to work together to balance operational efficiency with the best interests of the child.