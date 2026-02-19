Sudan: Joint UN Convoy Brings Vital Aid to Cut-Off Communities in Sudan's South Kordofan State

press release

PORT SUDAN — A United Nations (UN) inter-agency convoy led by the World Food Programme (WFP), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has reached Dilling and Kadugli, South Kordofan, with life-saving humanitarian supplies to assist over 130,000 people. This marks the first major delivery of assistance to the area in three months.

The convoy, comprising 15 WFP trucks, 7 UNICEF trucks, and 4 UNDP trucks, transported essential medical, food, nutrition, health, WASH, and education supplies. WFP transported more than 700 metric tons of food commodities to support nearly 70,000 people, including 21,000 mothers and children with specialized nutritious food to prevent malnutrition. UNICEF's cargo included lifesaving items that will support 40,000 children and their families with critical nutrition, WASH, health and education supplies. UNDP delivered 70 metric tons of medical supplies, including five-months of HIV, TB and malaria medication from the Global Fund and lifesaving medicines provided by the National Medical Supplies Fund.

Dilling and the nearby city of Kadugli have been largely cut off from aid for more than two years, leaving communities with severe shortages of humanitarian assistance.

"The arrival of this convoy is a critical lifeline for children who have been cut off from assistance for far too long," said Sheldon Yett, UNICEF Representative for Sudan. "These supplies will allow UNICEF and our partners to continue lifesaving treatment for children suffering from severe acute malnutrition and to restore access to safe water, healthcare, and other essential services that every child has the right to. Reaching Dilling and Kadugli is a vital step toward ensuring that children in South Kordofan are not forgotten."

Intensified hostilities and insecurity along the main Al Obeid-Dilling-Kadugli route forced the convoy to halt for more than 40 days, delaying the mission and exposing communities to further risk. The convoy ultimately reached Dilling by navigating a longer and more difficult off-road passage.

"After weeks of delays and a difficult detour, these life-saving supplies, including food assistance, are finally reaching Dilling and Kadugli. This shows what is possible when we can push forward with humanitarian convoys, even in extremely challenging conditions," said Makena Walker, acting Country Director for WFP in Sudan. "Routes must stay open and predictable so vital assistance can reach people without interruption, including communities that have been cut off for far too long."

UN agencies underscore that sustained, predictable, and safe access is urgently required to prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian situation across South Kordofan.

"The arrival of lifesaving medicine in South Kordofan is a huge relief for patients who have watched stocks dwindle during the war. But now the clock starts ticking again," said Luca Renda, UNDP Sudan Resident Representative. "To keep patients alive, we have to ramp up support for national systems that can maintain regular deliveries all across Sudan, even while war continues."

The UN calls on all parties to respect international humanitarian law and facilitate immediate, unimpeded humanitarian access to all civilians in need.