Tanzania: CCM Directs Completion of Tabora Water Project

Tabora — THE ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi has directed the Executive Director of the Tabora Water Supply and Environmental Sanitation Authority (TUWASA), Mr Mayunga Kashirimu to ensure that the Three Towns Water Project is completed within 14 days and begins supplying water to residents of Sikonge, Kaliua, and Urambo districts.

CCM National Secretary for Ideology, Publicity and Training Mr Kenani Kihongosi gave the instructions after visiting and reviewing progress of the project.

He said that residents are eager to see clean water flowing rather than just construction materials or cement being mobilised. The Three Towns Water Project draws water from Lake Victoria and is being constructed at a cost of 143bn/- as part of the government's efforts to establish a national water grid.

TUWASA Executive Director Kashirimu said that construction of storage tanks has been completed and pipes spanning 190 km from Tabora Municipality to Urambo have been laid, with 220 metres remaining to complete the network.

The project involves laying and connecting pipelines from Kahama to the site, where water will flow into five tanks, including three large ones, with a total capacity of two million litres upon completion.

Mr Kihongosi noted that the project will relieve longstanding water challenges in Tabora and create a historic solution for residents of Sikonge, Urambo, and Kaliua.

"Urambo previously had severe water shortages, but the CCM government promised in its manifesto to build a major water network, a national water grid so that every village has access to clean and safe water," he said.

He also instructed TUWASA to ensure that residents of Muungano Village receive water even if funding delays occur. In addition to infrastructure oversight, Mr Kihongosi addressed conflicts between farmers and livestock herders in Urambo, urging the District Commissioner, Dr Hamis Mkanachi, to mediate and resolve disputes.

"Some herders have allowed livestock to graze on farmland, causing crop damage. No one is above the law, whether a herder or a farmer. The district commissioner should convene a meeting with both parties, issue warnings, and ensure compliance to protect crops and public safety," he said.

Mr Kihongosi also visited traders at the Banana Market, who were concerned about relocation plans set for March 30th this year. The traders expressed fear of losing capital due to the move, claiming the market did not meet regulatory standards, which delayed its official opening.

He instructed the Tabora Regional Commissioner, Mr Paul Chacha to meet with traders and work with CCM Regional Chairperson Mr Said Nkumba to find a lasting solution. During his tour of Kaliua District, Mr Kihongosi assured residents that President Samia Suluhu Hassan's government will fulfill all campaign promises, including the construction of the Mpanda- Kaliua-Kahama road.

He said that development often brings both benefits and challenges, but the government's priority is to enable citizens to conduct economic activities freely while maintaining their welfare and national prosperity. Mr Kihongosi further urged local leaders, including village and ward officials, to monitor development projects and ensure proper use of funds.

He stressed that grassroots leaders form the foundation of the party and play a key role in strengthening CCM at branch and village levels. On security and social cohesion, Mr Kihongosi reminded party members and all citizens to maintain peace and protect their communities.

He warned against using political ideologies to divide citizens and urged youth not to be manipulated into causing unrest.

"Youth should focus on building their own economy and contributing to national development," he said. He stressed that CCM continues to champion national unity, peace, and cohesion, ensuring that development benefits all citizens while resolving disputes through dialogue and wisdom.