Tanzania: Minister Cautions Workers' Unions Against Confrontational Labour Relations

Dodoma — THE government has cautioned workers' unions and employers' federations against adopting a confrontational approach, urging them to embrace genuine social dialogue, productivity and strategic partnership as the country advances towards Vision 2050.

Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Mr Deus Sangu, made the remarks on Tuesday in Dodoma.

He said some trade unions continue to operate as defensive pressure groups rather than development partners, noting that the evolving national and global economic environment requires cooperation, consensus-building and shared responsibility.

Mr Sangu stressed that strong and constructive industrial relations are essential for sustainable economic growth, competitiveness and decent job creation. He underscored the need for employers and workers to work collaboratively in addressing workplace challenges while safeguarding national development priorities.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Unions should not be platforms for complaints alone, but centres for resolving challenges with professionalism and innovation. Productivity is the foundation," he stressed.

Closing a consultative meeting with leaders of workers' unions, employers and federations, Mr Sangu noted that the core mandate of unions is to contribute to economic growth and social welfare by safeguarding members' rights while enhancing their skills and morale to improve service delivery and national output.

He noted that despite 23 internal dialogue sessions between the government, unions and employers, the resolution of 21 complaints, financial audits of 19 out of 34 registered unions and inspections of 27 unions in 16 regions, social dialogue remains more robust on paper than in practice.

"In many instances there are concerns over lack of internal democracy and conflicts of interest among leaders, which weaken members' trust and reduce bargaining power during negotiations," he said.

He warned that weak accountability undermines implementation of long-term national strategies, including the Third Five-Year Development Plan (FYDP III), as resources intended for skills development and productivity improvement may be mismanaged.

Mr Sangu also called for reforms in workplace ethics and communication culture within unions, cautioning against the growing tendency to rely on formal letters as instruments of accusation rather than engaging in constructive dialogue.

"Labour laws and the principle of decent work require tripartite stakeholders to resolve disputes through dialogue. Communications must be based on data and strategic reasoning to strengthen workplace relations and ease implementation of Vision 2050," he said.

ALSO READ: VETA scraps mandatory uniform requirement

On regional integration, he noted that cooperation within the East African Community (EAC), Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) presents both opportunities and challenges, including increased labour competition and harmonisation of labour laws.

He urged unions and employers to ensure Tanzanians acquire competitive skills to safeguard employment opportunities, while protecting cross-border labour rights and preventing human trafficking disguised as employment. Mr Sangu further emphasised that Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) must reflect current economic realities and modern workplace environments.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"CBAs and workers' councils are not merely demand documents, but strategic agreements that safeguard workers' interests and employers' sustainability. I urge you to negotiate in good faith to avoid conflicts that may disrupt productivity and service delivery," he said.

Permanent Secretary in the same office, Ms Mary Maganga, said there are currently 34 registered workers' unions, one employers' association and four federations legally recognised in the country. Trade Union Congress of Tanzania (TUCTA) President, Mr Tumaini Nyamhoka, said preparations for this year's May Day celebrations have begun, with the event scheduled to take place in Njombe Region.

Meanwhile, the Head of Research, Policy and Planning at the Association of Tanzania Employers (ATE), Mr Renatus Mbamilo, said continued collaboration between the ministry and employers was key to fostering sound industrial relations. "We will continue working with stakeholders for the broader national interest," he said.