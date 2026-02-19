Tanzania: Maternal Deaths Drop in Zanzibar, Government Says

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR has recorded a decline in maternal and newborn deaths, although officials say more work still remains to be done.

Acting Health Minister Dr Saada Mkuya Salum told lawmakers that maternal deaths fell to 119 per 100,000 live births in 2024, down from 145 in 2023.

Newborn deaths also dropped from 13.2 to 12.7 per 1,000 live births. She attributed the progress to expanded 24- hour maternity services, improved emergency obstetric care, better death surveillance systems, increased training for skilled midwives, and improved availability of medicines, equipment and safe blood.

The government is also encouraging more women to deliver at health facilities through partnerships with religious and community leaders.

Zanzibar aims to meet the Sustainable Development Goal target of reducing maternal deaths to 70 per 100,000 live births and newborn deaths to 12 per 1,000 by 2030.