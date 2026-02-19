Kenya: High Court Clears Way for KPC Privatisation After Dismissing Petitions

19 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The High Court has dismissed consolidated petitions that sought to halt the proposed privatisation of Kenya Pipeline Company Limited (KPC), clearing the way for the government to proceed with the process.

In a judgment delivered by Justice Bahati Mwamuye, the court upheld the framework set out in Sessional Paper No. 2 of 2025, ruling that it satisfied the constitutional and legal requirements governing such transactions.

The court found that the privatisation plan had been carried out in substantial compliance with the Constitution and applicable laws.

It also rejected claims that the process lacked transparency or threatened public assets and national interests.

Following the ruling, the government is now free to advance with the planned sale in accordance with the approved framework.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.