Equatorial Guinea Inflation Hit 2.4% January On Transport Costs

Equatorial Guinea's annual inflation rate rose to 2.4% in January 2026 from 2.3% in December, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics.

Year-on-year, the consumer price index increased 3.4%, while core inflation stood at 3%. On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.6%, with cumulative inflation since the start of the year also at 0.6%.

Transport costs led the increase, rising 5.1%. Maritime and river passenger transport climbed 11.3%, air transport 10.7% and motor vehicles 10%. Healthcare prices rose 3.7%, including a 7.6% increase in hospital services and 11.5% in dental services. Restaurants and hotels rose 3%, while alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased 2.9%.

Food prices, which account for 47.99% of the inflation basket, rose 1.1%. Zebu meat increased 9.5%, dried or smoked fish 5.1%, bread 3.9% and poultry 4.1%.

By city, inflation reached 3.8% in Malabo, above the CEMAC reference level of 3%. Ebibeyin recorded 2.6%, Mongomo 1.5%, Bata 0.9% and Evinayong 0.7%. Imported goods inflation slowed to 2.2%, while local products rose 3.3%.

Key Takeaways

Equatorial Guinea is a member of CEMAC, where the regional central bank targets inflation below 3%. January's figure keeps the country close to that threshold, even as price pressures in transport and services persist. The economy remains linked to oil and gas exports, which drive public spending and foreign exchange inflows. Lower oil production in recent years has reduced fiscal space, limiting the government's ability to cushion households from price shocks. At the same time, reliance on imported goods exposes the country to global shipping and fuel costs. Food carries significant weight in the inflation basket, reflecting household consumption patterns. Even modest increases in staple prices can affect purchasing power. While headline inflation remains contained compared with many African peers, sustained pressure in transport and services could test price stability if energy costs or supply chains shift.