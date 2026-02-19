Rwanda: APR VC's Mulkaila Out for Rest of Season Through Injury

APR Volleyball Club will play the remainder of the season without star opposite hitter Hakeem Mulkaila due to injury.

Mulkaila has not featured for APR since November 28, 2025, when the team defeated Police VC. He has been sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained before the end of the first phase of the season, and head coach Sammy Mulinge has indicated that the attacker is unlikely to return before the campaign concludes.

"He has been out for quite some time. It started with a simple illness, but later he lost body mass, which eventually resulted in hamstring issues. We're still waiting for his medical reports, but for now, it's too early to expect him back on the court," Mulinge told Times Sport.

Mulkaila joins Denis Ireeke on the sidelines, with the latter yet to make an appearance this season due to personal issues.

Despite the injury setbacks, APR sit top of the regular-season standings with 33 points and two matches left to play, including Friday's crunch encounter against Police VC at Petit Stade. They will wrap up the regular season against Rwanda Energy Group (REG).