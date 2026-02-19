Rwanda: Spain's Movistar Unveil Squad for Tour Du Rwanda 2026

19 February 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Dylan Mugenga

Spanish cycling giants Movistar Team have unveiled their squad for Tour du Rwanda 2026, scheduled to take place from February 22 to March 1 in Kigali.

The selected riders are Sebastian Castro, Jonathan Guatibonza, Lucas Jackson, Filip Novak and Roger Pareta -- all drawn from the team's academy setup.

ALSO READ: Movistar Team set for Tour du Rwanda debut

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Ahead of their debut appearance at the race, Movistar sports director Héctor Carretero said the team's approach will be measured as the young riders adapt to the conditions.

"It will be the debut of the Movistar Team Academy, so we'll take it step by step, day by day, and see how the riders adapt to the altitude. The goal is to go as far as possible in the mountains and contest the sprints with Guatibonza," he said.

Founded in 1980, Movistar Team is among the 18 teams confirmed for Tour du Rwanda. It is also one of five WorldTour development teams expected to compete.

The others are Tudor Pro Cycling Team (Switzerland), recently rebranded from Israel-Premier Tech Academy; Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team (Belgium); Team Picnic PostNL Development (France); and Lotto-Intermarché Development Team (Belgium).

UAE Team Emirates Gen Z had initially confirmed participation but later withdrew from the race for reasons yet to be clarified.

Movistar Team is widely regarded as one of the longest-standing and most successful teams in the UCI WorldTour.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.