Rwanda: Spain's Movistar Unveil Squad for Tour Du Rwanda 2026

Spanish cycling giants Movistar Team have unveiled their squad for Tour du Rwanda 2026, scheduled to take place from February 22 to March 1 in Kigali.

The selected riders are Sebastian Castro, Jonathan Guatibonza, Lucas Jackson, Filip Novak and Roger Pareta -- all drawn from the team's academy setup.

Ahead of their debut appearance at the race, Movistar sports director Héctor Carretero said the team's approach will be measured as the young riders adapt to the conditions.

"It will be the debut of the Movistar Team Academy, so we'll take it step by step, day by day, and see how the riders adapt to the altitude. The goal is to go as far as possible in the mountains and contest the sprints with Guatibonza," he said.

Founded in 1980, Movistar Team is among the 18 teams confirmed for Tour du Rwanda. It is also one of five WorldTour development teams expected to compete.

The others are Tudor Pro Cycling Team (Switzerland), recently rebranded from Israel-Premier Tech Academy; Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team (Belgium); Team Picnic PostNL Development (France); and Lotto-Intermarché Development Team (Belgium).

UAE Team Emirates Gen Z had initially confirmed participation but later withdrew from the race for reasons yet to be clarified.

Movistar Team is widely regarded as one of the longest-standing and most successful teams in the UCI WorldTour.