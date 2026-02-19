Rwanda: Teen Star Niyo Sets Sights On Pro Career After Ukraine Move

Rwandan attacking midfielder David Niyo says he is determined to achieve major milestones as he embarks on a new chapter with Ukrainian Premier League side NK Veres Rivne.

The former Kiyovu forward signed a five-year contract with the European club after successfully completing professional trials, becoming only the second Rwandan to join a Ukrainian club after Djihad Bizimana.

"I am happy to sign the contract, and I am looking forward to working hard so that I can improve my level of performance," Niyo told Times Sport. "It's not easy, but I am willing to learn every day."

He described the move as a significant step in his career.

"This is a big step for my football career. I have what it takes to build my career and become a big player. I am happy to join a big team, but I must stay disciplined to reach another level," he added.

Niyo, 18, was born and raised in Byangabo, Musanze District. He developed through the APR FC Academy (Intare) before being loaned to Kiyovu in 2025 to gain first-team experience. Under the terms of the transfer, his parent club APR FC will receive a cash bonus and 20 percent of any future resale.

He is expected to return to Ukraine in the coming days and join the squad for the second half of the Ukrainian top-flight season.

During the first half of the Rwanda Premier League campaign, Niyo contributed three goals and four assists for Kiyovu Sports, who currently sit fifth in the standings.

Founded in 1957, NK Veres Rivne compete in the Ukrainian Premier League and are nicknamed the Red-and-Blacks. The club currently occupy 11th place in the 2025/26 standings with 18 points from 15 matches.