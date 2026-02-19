Rwanda's Philosophy of Heroism and the Resurgence of Praise Poetry

Rwandan heroism is rooted in a long-standing tradition where victory symbolised survival -- whether resisting colonial subjugation or reclaiming dignity through Kwibohora, the liberation struggle that rose from the ashes of despair. At its core lies a belief that defeat is unacceptable and that resilience defines national identity.

This philosophy has shaped a modern culture of patriotism, sparking a renewed interest in heroic poetry and praise songs such as Ibyivugo, Indirimbo z'Intwari, Amacumu and Ibisigo. Historically, these forms celebrated the bravery of kings and warriors; today, they also commemorate the RPF liberation struggle and the country's post-genocide reconstruction.

According to Nicolas Rwaka, Division Manager at the Chancellery for Heroes, National Orders and Decorations of Honour (CHENO), heroism, song and poetry were once inseparable, serving as vessels of memory in a society without a written tradition.

The Kinyarwanda phrase "Umusizi ntasiga, asiga akariho" -- loosely meaning that a poet may depart but the poem endures -- reflects the permanence of oral literature. Court poets, known as Abasinga, preserved history and celebrated acts of bravery through compositions dedicated to kings and distinguished individuals.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

One prominent figure was Queen Mother Nyirarumaga (Nyiraruganzu II Nyirarumaga), mother of King Ruganzu II Ndoli (circa 1510-1543). She is credited with introducing Impakanzi poetry and proposing the Intebe y'Abasizi -- also called Murugishiro -- a sacred site at Kiruri Mountain in Huye District dedicated to safeguarding poetic tradition.

ALSO READ: Poet Rumaga to turn historic Kiruri Mountain into cultural tourism hub

Her poem "Umunsi Ameza Imiryango Yose" extolled the king's strength and determination to defeat rival kingdoms. During the reign of Kigeli III Ndabarasa, she composed verses urging the monarch to reclaim lost territories, reinforcing the theme of resilience and restoration.

"They composed from real-life experiences, highlighting achievements and aspirations to inspire others," Rwaka explained.

Heroism in modern music

The tradition continues in contemporary praise songs dedicated to Rwanda's heroes and liberation history. Among them are "Urugamba ngo Rurahinda" by Army Jazz Band, "Twizihize Intwari z'u Rwanda" by Dieudonné Munyanshoza, "Mwabaye Intwari" by Clarisse Karasira, "Ibigwi by'Inkotanyi" by Yvan Muziki, "Karame Rudasumbwa" by Massamba Intore, "Karame Uwagabiye" by Jean-Marie Muyango and "Ubutwari bw'Inkotanyi" by Mariya Yohana.

Rwaka notes, however, that unlike in the past when poets composed for the monarchy without payment, modern artists often approach music as a commercial enterprise. Nevertheless, themes of heroism, sacrifice and patriotism remain central in many compositions, even as musical styles evolve.

Historical reflections

The philosophy of resilience is also reflected in academic works such as Alison Liebhafsky Des Forges' Defeat Is the Only Bad News: Rwanda under Musinga, 1896-1931. The title draws from the proverb "Intsinzi ni yo nkuru mbi" -- suggesting that as long as a nation remains victorious against external threats, all other hardships are secondary.

The book chronicles the reign of King Yuhi V Musinga, examining internal court politics and resistance to German and Belgian colonial rule. Though not explicitly focused on heroism in poetic terms, it documents various forms of resistance -- from passive defiance to political manoeuvring -- during a pivotal era in Rwanda's history.

Poetry of consolation and resilience

Another notable example is the poem "Bambariye Inkuru, Nkomati", classified as Impakanizi (a consolatory poetic form). Composed by Munyanganzo wa Birembe, it sought to comfort King Kigeri IV Rwabugiri after heavy losses in the Bunyabungo campaign. Its central message -- that survival itself is a form of victory -- reinforces the enduring Rwandan ethos that resilience outweighs defeat.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Poet Junior Rumaga, known for "Intango y'Ubumwe," says such works illustrate how heroism transcends battlefield triumphs, celebrating the courage of youth and ordinary citizens who safeguard national survival.

Reflecting on changing times, Rumaga observed that artistic expression has evolved alongside society.

"Today, we compose for everyone -- for leadership and for ordinary citizens alike," he said. "Just as farming has moved from the hoe to the tractor, culture also evolves."

From royal courts to modern studios, Rwanda's philosophy of heroism continues to find voice in poetry and song -- adapting to new eras while preserving its enduring message: resilience, sacrifice and victory define the nation's spirit.