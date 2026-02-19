Tunisia: President of Republic Extends Ramadan Greetings to Tunisian People From Zitouna Mosque [update 1]

Tunis — President Kais Saied headed on Wednesday evening to the historic Zitouna Mosque, from where he extended his congratulations to the Tunisian people and the Islamic nation on the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

In his address, according to a video released by the Presidency of the Republic, the Head of State outlined the objectives of fasting, saying: "Fasting is not merely abstaining for a limited time from what God has forbidden; its purposes are the purification and refinement of souls."

He called for this blessed month to be an opportunity to entrench the true meanings of fasting, "not through pretence or thoughtlessness," urging people to rise above trivial matters and to avoid all forms of misguidance, hypocrisy, rigidity and falsehood.

The President of the Republic also stressed the importance of solidarity and unity among Tunisians during Ramadan, stating that "the well-being of our society cannot be achieved through the reform of one part alone, but through the reform of all its components.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

A body cannot be healthy if part of it is ill, and a society cannot be sound if some of its members are destitute or deprived," citing several Quranic verses.

The Head of State concluded by praying to God to grant the Palestinians all the means of victory so they may establish their independent state with Al-Quds as its capital.

Tunisians are observing on Thursday the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, after the Mufti of the Republic announced that Wednesday marked the completion of the month of Shaban due to the inability to sight the Ramadan crescent moon.