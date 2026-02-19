Rwanda: Hoops League - Otobo Scores 20 As APR Defeat Eaur

19 February 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Wednesday, February 18

Men

APR 85-50 EAUR

Inspired Generation 69-74 Azomco

Women

REG 82-65 Azomco

Center Israel Otobo scored a team-high 20 points on Wednesday to lead APR to an emphatic 85-50 victory over East African University Rwanda (EAUR) at Petit Stade.

James Mayer Jr's side maintained their perfect start to the season, dominating EAUR in every quarter.

APR took a 39-23 lead into halftime after winning the opening two quarters 19-11 and 20-12, respectively.

After the break, the reigning champions extended their dominance, claiming the third quarter 24-14 before sealing the game with a 22-13 fourth-quarter performance.

APR now sit third on the league standings with four points.

In other men's fixtures, AZOMCO secured their first win of the season by edging newcomers Inspired Generation 74-69.

In the women's category, Rwanda Energy Group (REG) registered their third straight victory with an 82-65 win over AZOMCO.

League action continues on Friday, February 20, when Rwanda Energy Group (REG) face RSSB Tigers in a mouthwatering clash at BK Arena. The game will follow the matchup between United Generation Basketball (UGB) and Patriots on the same ground.

