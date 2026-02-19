Sudan: Strengthening Lifelines - Essential Medical Equipment Took Off to Kassala to Support Vulnerable Communities

press release

Vital dialysis machines and medical equipment land in Kassala to serve over 600,000 vulnerable people, where access to specialized renal care is limited and demand continues to rise.

The delivery of the equipment is part of a larger project that will provide access to water and health services for more than 950,000 people as part of a major UNOPS and Japan healthcare and water initiative.

Kassala, Sudan, 18 February 2026 - In a critical step to bolster healthcare services in eastern Sudan, UNOPS, with funding from the Government of Japan, has procured essential medical equipment to the Kassala Dialysis Centre. This initiative is part of a wider $4.5 million project that is ultimately designed to strengthen healthcare service provision, and access to water services to over 950,000 people in Port Sudan and Kassala, including vulnerable populations, host communities, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and refugees.

The consignment, formally inaugurated in the presence of the Federal Ministry of Health, includes 10 dialysis machines, 23 clinical microscopes, 2 laboratory refrigerators, a suite of analyzers, and 10 wheelchairs. This vital support is designed to strengthen the capacity of the Kassala Dialysis Centre, a lifeline for the region where access to specialized renal care is limited and demand continues to rise.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The handover of the equipment with the Federal Ministry of Health marks a significant milestone in ensuring sustainable healthcare delivery. The overall project will rehabilitate health infrastructure and provide modern equipment, ultimately enabling more than 600,000 people, including approximately 495,000 IDPs in Kassala Town and Port Sudan, to access essential medical care.

"This equipment signifies hope and a critical chance at life for the patients of Kassala and across eastern Sudan," said Mr. Munier Gaafar, Country Manager for UNOPS in Sudan. "Enhancing this health facility directly addresses a vital gap in specialized healthcare, providing a sustained lifeline to communities facing the dual burdens of conflict and constrained access. We are deeply grateful to the Government of Japan for its steadfast partnership in this essential effort."

The Japanese-funded initiative is a key component that aligns with several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals). It complements ongoing work by UNOPS and the Government of Japan to restore critical water supply and network infrastructure damaged by the ongoing conflict, supporting more than 2.2 million people across Sudan.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Conflict International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

About UNOPS

UNOPS offers practical solutions across peace and security, humanitarian and development operations. We help the United Nations, governments, and other partners to manage projects and deliver sustainable infrastructure and procurement globally. Read more: www.unops.org/sudan